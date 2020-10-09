Sports News of Friday, 9 October 2020

Legon Cities to adopt Legon Sports Stadium as home venue for 2020/21 season

Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities are in talks with University of Ghana authorities to use the Legon Sports Stadium as their home venue for the 2020/21 football season, Communications Director Kwame Dwomoh-Agyemang has disclosed.



Legon Cities are yet to submit their home venue to the Club Licensing Board with the league set to commence in a few weeks.



Kwame Dwomoh-Agyemang said talks are far advanced with the school authorities on securing the Legon Sports Stadium as their home venue.



“We have been in discussions with the Legon authorities to use the stadium for our Premier League matches”, he told Happy FM.



“Talks are far advanced between the two sides but we are still waiting for approval from the school authorities and government”.



“The Accra Sports Stadium has never been our preferred choice but we opted to play at the venue under the floodlight because the Madina park was not approved. Talks are still ongoing and we will communicate to the public on our home venue soon”, he added.



Legon Cities will begin their league campaign at home to Berekum Chelsea.



The Ghana Premier League is set to commence on November 13, 2020.

