Sports News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Legon Cities terminate Gyan's contract

Legon City have terminated Gyan's contract

Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities FC have terminated their contract with Ghanaian attacker Nicholas Gyan.



The former Ebusua Dwarfs player joined the Royals before the commencement of the 2020-21 season but has struggled for game time since.



In an official statement, the club said



“The club has received your letter dated the 8th February 2021 and acknowledge its content as such.



“As per the contract signed between the two parties, there are clearly stated clauses of termination that is binding on both parties. We refer to you the clauses states in the agreement(contract) on the inception of your relationship with the club, herein being clauses 14.1 – 14.5.”



“In line with the stated clauses, we mutually (club and player) come to a closure of the contract and wish you the very best for the future”



Gyan joined Legon Cities after leaving Tanzanian giants Simba SC.



