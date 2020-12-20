Legon Cities striker Asamoah Gyan injured

Sports News of Sunday, 20 December 2020
Source: 3 News
Head Coach of Legon Cities Football Club Bashir Hayford has confirmed that Asamoah Gyan has picked up an injury, which was the reason why he missed their Week 6 game against Ebusua Dwarfs in the GPL.
Coach Bashir Hayford says @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 is injured and that is why he is out tonight. He added, he can't give the time frame for his return. #TheRoyals #WeDeliver #GPLwk6 #LegonCitiesDwarfs— Legon Cities FC (@LegonCitiesFC) December 18, 2020
Bashir Hayford says he is short in terms of strikers at the moment because Cephas Doku is also out too injured. He added, he may have to convert some midfielders to strikers to save the situation. #TheRoyals #WeDeliver #GPLwk6 #LegonCitiesDwarfs— Legon Cities FC (@LegonCitiesFC) December 18, 2020
