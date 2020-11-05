Sports News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Legon Cities striker Asamoah Gyan eyes coaching role after football

Legon Cities FC coach, Goran Barjaktarevic and striker, Asamoah Gyan

Legon Cities striker, Asamoah Gyan has spoken about his future plans.



The 34-year-old recently joined the Royals on a one-year deal ahead of the start of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.



Gyan, who is the top goalscorer in Black Stars' history with 51 goals, confirmed that coaching is something he intends to pursue when he retires.



"Coaching is part of the plan. As people know I am also a businessman but people advised me never to go out of football," he told BBC Sport Africa.



"I have to be in the game because I have done a lot in the game so it would be a bit shocking if I abandon it."



He added, "I need to get my coaching license which is very, very important. Some of my old colleagues have started doing a great job in coaching, so I think it is a good thing."



"I think I can be a very good coach. I don't want to praise myself but the time will come."

