Legon Cities sign Shamsu Alhassan

Sports News of Sunday, 14 February 2021
Source: My News GH
Legon Cities have announced midfielder Shamsu Alhassan as their third-second window signing
The 27-year-old joins on a free-transfer and reported to have penned a two-year contract.
Alhassan last featured in the Ghana Premier League side for Bechem United during the 2015/216 season.
He joins Richmond Antwi and Justice Anane who were unveiled this week.
Legon Cities are on a fine form after winning two and drawing two in their last four matches.
Bashir Hayford's side is 13th on the league table with 14 points.