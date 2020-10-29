Transfers of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Legon Cities ready to offer GH¢2500 a month to lure Elvis Opoku

Aduana Stars midfielder, Elvis Opoku

Legon Cities FC has shown keen interest in signing Aduana Stars midfielder Elvis Opoku.



Ghanasoccernet.com understands Legon are willing to pay him more than twice the monthly salary he currently receives at Aduana.



Opoku is said to be receiving GH¢900 a month at Aduana and Legon Cities want to pay GH¢2,500.



Talks are said to be ongoing between the club and the midfielder.



Legon Cities want to wrap up the deal before the Ghana Premier League kicks off on November 13.



Opoku's current contract with Aduana will expire in December with the Dormaa-based club yet to offer him an extension.



He was instrumental for the Fire club in last season’s truncated league.





