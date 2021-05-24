Legon Cities playmaker confident of survival after beating Aduana

Sports News of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: GNA

Legon Cities playmaker Jonah Attuquaye is elated with their latest win against Aduana Stars and says their win is a boost to maintaining the Premier League status.



Attuquaye who won the Man of the Match award in their 2-0 win against the Ogyaa Boys delivered a stunning opener for the Royals while Joseph Adjei added a goal from the penalty spot to seal maximum points.



Legon Cities with this win are now placed 11th, five points above the drop zone with just eight matches to end the season.



Speaking at a post-match presser, Attuquaye who is a key player in Bashir Hayford’s set up said the team was eager to secure maximum points especially with teams in the bottom half dropping points.



“We had a good game and we had no option than to win this game because a loss would have resulted in something different, so after the first goal we wanted a second and we got it.



“This is a very huge win especially with regards to our chances of survival. Most of the teams beneath us lost their games, so winning this game is massive for the team," he said.



Legon Cities face a stern task in their next match as they travel to Obuasi to face AshantiGold SC.