Legon Cities midfielder Baba Mahama on cloud nine after victory over Liberty Professionals

Sports News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Legon Cities midfielder, Baba Mahama is excited to have scored a beautiful goal in his team's hard-fought victory over Liberty Professionals.



The Royals came from behind to defeat the Scientific Soccer lads 2-1 on matchday 24 of the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The moneybags have jumped out of the relegation zone after beating Liberty Professionals.



Reacting to his goal after the game, the former Asante Kotoko player said “It’s a beautiful win and I am delighted to score,” Baba Mahama.



"It’s his second league goal of the season for the Royals since netting his first in the 5-2 thrashing of Ashantigold SC in Accra during the first round."



"I hit it well," Baba said. "I knew it was going in because I picked my shot."



"I am so delighted for the team but there’s another tough on Saturday and that should be our focus now," he added.



