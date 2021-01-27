Sports News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Legon Cities make contact with Eleven Wonders over midfielder Frank Amankwah

Midfielder, Frank Amankwah

Legon Cities are eyeing a move for Eleven Wonders midfielder Frank Amankwah in the second transfer window.



According to reports, Legon Cities have expressed interest in Amankwah and are working on signing him when the window opens on February 16.



They have contacted Eleven Wonders and it's believed Techiman-based club are willing to sell for the right price.



Amankwah joined Wonders from fellow top-flight side Karela United ahead of the season and has established himself as a key player.



The 26-year-old hasn't missed a game for Wonders this season, playing every minute of the club's nine games this season.



His consistency has attracted Legon. They believe the central midfielder can help them avoid relegation.