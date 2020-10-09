Sports News of Friday, 9 October 2020

Legon Cities in talks with UG to use Legon Stadium as home venue

Talks are still ongoing between the club and the school authorities.

The Communications Director for Legon Cities Kwame Dwomoh-Agyemang has disclosed to Happy Sports that the team plans to use the Legon Sports Stadium as its home venue for the 2020/21 season.



Legon Cities are yet to confirm their home venue to the Ghana Football Association ahead of the new season.



According to Kwame Dwomoh-Agyemang talks are still ongoing between the club and the school authorities.



“We have been in discussions with the Legon authorities to use the stadium for our Premier League matches”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM



“Talks are far advanced between the two sides but we are still waiting for approval from the school authorities and government”.



“The Accra Sports Stadium has never been our preferred choice but we opted to play at the venue under the floodlight because the Madina park was not approved. Talks are still ongoing and we will communicate to the public on our home venue soon”, he added.



The Ghana Premier League is set to commence on November 13, 2020.

