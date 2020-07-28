Sports News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Legon Cities goalkeeper Fatau Dauda plans to write his autobiography

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda

Former Black Stars number one goalie, Fatau Dauda, has expressed his desire to write a book that chronicles his struggles in life as a young footballer till he hit the limelight.



"I have gone through a lot in my career and I believe I have an inspiring story to tell the next generation of footballers."



"One of my greatest desires is to put into writing what I have gone through as a footballer and my struggles in the national team."



"I remember very well how I defied the advice of my mother to choose football ahead of education," he told GNA Sports in an interview."



"She was never happy with my decision but I was convinced with what I wanted to do so I stuck by that. I also have fond memories of how I felt I would be denied food after playing in a community match at Madina.



"My first competitive match was in a community match at Madina. I did so well to the admiration of the huge crowd there. I thought would be denied supper by my mother and to my surprise, I was served with a lot of food and meat when I got home.



"Apparently, my mother was among the crowd that watched the match and saw how I was hailed by the crowd," Dauda told GNA Sports in an interview.



According to Dauda, the youth and the current generation of players would have a lot to learn from his story.



"But I must admit that without discipline and commitment, you cannot make it to the top.



"My first attempt in the national team was to serve as a back-up goalkeeper at training. I was never invited but rather called to step in for the second goalkeeper who was on another national assignment.



"I took the chance to prove my worth and since that, I have been getting call-ups to the national team.



"Playing for the national team is always a one-time opportunity; if you miss it you would start all over again," he stated.



Dauda was a member of the 2008, 2015, 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad, as well as a member of the 2014 World Cup squad in Brazil.













