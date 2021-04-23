Legon Cities face dreams fc Sunday - Preview

Sports News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Legon Cities will host Dreams FC on matchday 21 of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



The two sides shared the spoils when they last met in the first round of the League in December last year. Legon Cities who lost 2-1 loss to Medeama SC at Tarkwa – are hungry for a win against a Dreams FC side that laboured to a 1-0 win against Karela United in their last outing.



The Still Believe lads have confirmed the departure of their priceless asset Joseph Esso to Algerian side MC Alger on a three-year deal. Esso scored 11 goals in the first round of the ongoing season top and also made a meaningful impact on the domestic front during his stint with Ebusua Dwarfs, Hearts of Oak, and Dreams FC.



Dreams FC began the second round of the season with a draw against Inter Allies – lost to Medeama SC on matchday 19 before piping Karela United 1-0 in Dawu.



Coach Vladislav Viric’s side has bagged 30 points after 20 Premier League games in 6th place in the table – eight points richer than Legon Cities who are in 14th place – one point above the drop.



The Royals had recorded a famous 2-0 victory against Great Olympics but that has done little to change their situation in the League log as they continue to fight for survival.



They have won one and lost two since the turn of the season and will be seeking for all the spoils on Sunday as they host a team with an uninspiring away form – having won only once on the road with four others ending in a draw.



Coach Bashiru Hayford's side lost three and won two of their last five matches and currently lie 15th with 22 points, just a 1 point above 16th placed Liberty Professionals. Defender Joseph Adjei is suspended for the tie after picking a red card against Medeama SC on matchday 20.



Legon Cities would expect Jonah Attuquae, Hans Kwoffie, Baba Mahama, Victorien Adebayor, and Prosper Donkor to light up the Accra stadium in their quest for a win against Dreams FC.