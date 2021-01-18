Sports News of Monday, 18 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Legon Cities equalizer was an offside - Aduana Stars coach Fabin cries foul

Aduana Stars coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin

Aduana Stars coach Samuel Paa Kwasi Fabin has said Legon Cities equalizer against his outfit should not have stood as it was an offside.



The fire boys beat the Royals 2-1 at the Dormaa Park and coach Fabin was satisfied with the performance of his boys.



Yahaya Mohammed opened the scoring for the hosts in the 21st minute courtesy of a brilliant strike from distance.



The visitors responded immediately after the breakthrough Francis Addo who scored the equalizer for Legon Cities.



Fatawu Abdul Rahman quickly restored Aduana’s lead few minutes later to settle the nerves of the home crowd.



Despite securing all points at stake the former Ghana U-17 trainer observed the Royals equalizer was offside.



“The equalizer was a complete offside, the guy was far offside. I don’t know but I don’t want to go into officiating,” he said.