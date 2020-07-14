Sports News of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Legon Cities determined to make in impact on the pitch after coronavirus

Legon Cities FC is determined to make an impact next season following a campaign in the Ghana Premier League where they caught the eye of many with their branding exploits.



Formerly called Wa All-Stars, the club was rebranded by the new owners in 2019 and captured the airwaves on the back of several investments.



Not only was money pumped into player recruitment, but the club also invested in matchday side attraction as well.



Speaking to Daily Graphic, Kwame Dwomoh Agyemang who is the Communications Director of Legon Cities FC revealed that they are determined to make an impact next season.



“The rebranding went well, but on the field of play the team could not translate such into success in the premiership before the first round of matches was suspended in March 2020”, he said while speaking on the rebranding of the club in the last 8 months.



He added, “We have spent a lot of money to recruit new players for the second window and none of them has kicked a ball for the club.



“We are paying them without benefiting from the contract we signed”.



Despite the investments, Legon Cities FC struggled in the Ghana Premier League before it was suspended.



The club says they remain focused and hope to enjoy a better campaign next season.

