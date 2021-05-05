Legon Cities could be relegated - Dan Kweku Yeboah

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Veteran sports broadcaster, Dan Kweku Yeboah believes Legon Cities are likely to be relegated from the Ghana Premier League.



The woes of the Royals have been deepened following their defeat to Asante Kotoko in the matchday 22 games in Accra on Saturday.



Winger Augustine Okrah scored the only goal of the game on the 13th minute flicking in a Fabio Gama free-kick.



Legon Cities now sit in the relegation zone on the 16th position with 23 points.



“It is painful in all ramification because you see the sponsorship around the team, I will love to see them stay in the Premier League but with this defeat, I don’t see them staying in the Premier League,” Kweku Yeboah said on Adepa TV on StarTimes following their defeat to Kotoko.



“They have invested heavily but it is not paying off. I am not a fan of Legon Cities but I am sad.



“I was expecting Asamoah Gyan and his charges to come to the party but it did not happen.



“I will have to congratulate Kotoko and Marian Barreto because they came with a game plan without a proper striker and it worked,” he added.



Legon Cities will now be hosted by Ebusua Dwarfs in the matchday 23 games at the Cape Coast Stadium this weekend.



