Legon Cities coach impressed with debutant Asamoah Gyan

Gyan made his debut for Legon Cities

Interim coach of Legon Cities FC, Wahid Mohammed has expressed satisfaction with the performance of striker Asamoah Gyan after his side’s 0-0 stalemate against Medeama SC.



Gyan, who joined the moneybags in the just-ended transfer window finally made his bow for the club and according to the coach he is satisfied with his output with just 20 minutes of action.



The former Sunderland hitman was named on the bench as he only returned from injury earlier this week.



Gyan was introduced in the match as a replacement for Raphael Ocloo in the 71st minute.



The 33-year-old exhibited some brilliance but could not inspire his team to pick their maiden maximum points as the match ended goalless.



Speaking after the game, the stop-gap coach Wahid expressed his delight with Gyan’s contribution and stated that his outfit will bag the league trophy if Ghana’s all-time scorer is at least 50 per cent fit.



“He was super. You could see that all the touches he had were fantastic. He had a positive game but we should expect more from him. He will lose some few pounds.” He told StarTimes.



“He is only 30% fit that’s why he started from the bench. When we get him even 50%, we will win the league, trust me.”



The Royals are yet to collect a win this season after Matchday 3, losing one and drawing two games.

