Legon Cities coach Maxwell Konadu proud of team’s performance despite defeat to Gold Stars

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of Legon Cities FC, Maxwell Konadu has shared his thoughts after the team’s clash against Bibiani Gold Stars on Monday.



Early this afternoon, the team from Accra played as a guest to the Week 25 opponent of the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.



At the end of a tough contest, Bibiani Gold Stars secured all three points after a 3-2 win.



Speaking in his post-match interview, the Coach of Legon Cities FC, Maxwell Konadu said he is proud of his team regardless of the result.



According to him, his lads did their best but it was not just enough for a win.



“Proud of the performance of my boys today. They did well. This game was keenly contested. We gave our all but wasn’t enough sadly. We will keep fighting to escape relegation,” coach Maxwell Konadu said.



Following the defeat today, Legon Cities FC are now in the relegation zone of the Ghana Premier League standings.