Sports News of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Legon Cities coach Bashir Hayford lauds players for victory over Elmina Sharks

Legon Cities coach, Bashir Hayford

Legon Cities Coach Bashir Hayford has praised his players for their ‘highly determined’ display in the victory over strugglers Elmina Sharks in the matchday 16 encounter of the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday night.



Newboy Hans Kwoffie netted at either side of halftime as the Royals beat Sharks to extend their unbeaten run to seven games.



Coach Bashiru Hayford is delighted with the recent streak of good results after a tough start to the season.



"I am glad the day went for us tonight. In all the departments, my boys played so well. All credit to the team. Hopefully, we will build on this for more wins,” he said after the game.



"I can't say that the entire team problem is solved because of the arrival of Hans Kwoffie. There's still more games to go and we need more wins. Together, we will all lift ourselves to the highest level,” he added.



Despite showering praises on his players, Coach Bashiru Hayford congratulated his opponents for a ‘good performance’ on the night.



"I want to say congratulation to Sharks, they gave a good performance but my boys were highly determined for the win,” said Hayford.



The former Ashantigold gaffer demands more from his players despite admitting improvements in their play.



"We are not even up to the level I want this team to be but gradually and with game after game, you can see the improvement and we are happy about that. We will hit our peak soon,” he said.