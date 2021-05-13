Legon Cities coach Bashir Hayford concerned about the current injury situation in camp

Sports News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Legon Cities coach, Bashir Hayford has bemoaned the rising rate of injury in his team amid the fight against relegation.



The Royals defeated Liberty Professionals 2-1 on matchday 24 of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Speaking after the hard-fought victory, the former Asante Kotoko trainer opened up on the current injury situation in his team.



“It is rather unfortunate we are missing most of our players through injury when we needed them the most.”



When quizzed on his leading man in attack, Hans Kwofie, he replied: “Hans is not well and that’s why he is missing in our previous games. I hope he is fit on time and joins us because we need everyone for this final game ahead of us.”



Winfred Honu picked up a knock and was replaced by his deputy goalkeeper some few minutes before full-time. Bashir Hayford says;



Speaking on Winfred Honu's injury, he said“Honu was receiving treatment in the dressing room and I hope his knock won’t be anything too serious. He should be ready for the next game on Saturday.”



The Royals will return to action against WAFA in Sogakope this Saturday with the hope of picking up another three points to boost their chances of survival in the league.