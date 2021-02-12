Sports News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Legon Cities chief Richard Akakpo elected onto Council of State

Richard Atikpo, chairman of Legon Cities

Richard Atikpo, the chairman of Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities has earned the right to represent the Oti Region on the Council of State.



In the elections held on Friday, February 12, 2021, Richard Atikpo polled eleven out of the sixteen votes to emerge the winner.



He will join the Council as representative of Oti Region in the next four years.





The elections were conducted by the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) in accordance with Paragraph (C) of Clause 2 of Article 89 of the 1992 Constitution.





In his manifesto, Richard Atikpo promised to ensure that the SALL situation is resolved and also help resolve conflicts in the region.



“Get the President to pay attention and act on the SALL/ GUAN district and constituency issues. Help to resolve conflicts among the various ethnic and chieftaincy groups in the new region.



Work in collaboration with the Assembly Members, MPs, Traditional Rulers and all Stakeholders as I seek to push our issues and concerns to the Presidency and the institutions that matters”.



Richard Atikpo said he was going to pay special attention to education in the region and work with MMDAs and Members of Parliament to improve educational infrastructure in the region.



He also offered to personally provide scholarships for deserving students in the region.



The establishment of a university in the region is also high on the list of priorities for Richard Atikpo.



“I would push for and personally offer scholarships for brilliant but needy students in collaboration with the District Assembly and MPs. Help provide education-related infrastructure from Primary to Senior High Schools. I shall push and lobby for the establishment of a university in the region”, he said in his manifesto.