Legon Cities becomes Asamoah Gyan’s 3rd Ghanaian club

Ghanaian striker, Asamoah Gyan is set to play for his third club in Ghana after signing for Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities on loan.



Although there have been several stories that Liberty Professionals is the only football club Gyan played for before leaving the shores of Ghana 17 years ago, the former Sunderland player has disclosed that those reports are false.



According to the former Black Stars captain, he has paid his dues in the local league having started his professional football career in the Division One League with Stay-Cool Professionals.



Asamoah Gyan explained in an interview that it was at Stay Cool Professionals that he earned a call-up into the national team.



The legendary striker also prides himself with playing a role in Stay Cool’s promotion into the Ghana Premier League.



“I remember that when I was playing at Stay Cool Professionals, there was a game during the middle league I went there to help them to qualify to the Premier League for the first time,” Gyan said in an interview with Max TV.



He added, “I was on loan there and I think there was a game against King Solomon Babies. Coach Power came to watch, he was the assistant coach of Bukadziz so he saw the game and then invited me to the national team.”



“People thought it was Liberty, but it was Stay Cool Professionals; that was how it started,” the 2010 BBC African Footballer of the Year said while recalling how he earned a call up into the national team.



Stay Cool Professionals was rebranded to Zaytuna FC after the team earned qualification to the Premiership in the year 2003 but was relegated to Division One a year later.





