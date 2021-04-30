Legon Cities attacker Jonah Attuquaye anticipates tough test against Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Legon Cities attacker Jonah Attuquaye has said he is expecting a tough test when his side takes on Asante Kotoko on Saturday, May 1, 2021.



The Royals will play host to the Porcupine Warriors at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 22 fixture of the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



With both sides losing their last games, the former Berekum Chelsea player believes the game will be tough as both sides will aim to return to winning ways.



“We are well prepared because if you look at our last game against Dreams FC we had a good game but we were not able to get the maximum three points."



“I think playing against Kotoko, where we are too on the league log is very bad of which everybody knows."



“For them to they lost their game against Medeama SC so I think it’s going to be a very crucial game. I think from what we are doing here [at training] we are going to win the match,” Jonah Attuquaye told Legon Cities FC in an interview.



Cities are currently placed 15th on the league standings with 23 points after 21 games.