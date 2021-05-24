Legon Cities assistant coach explains Bashiru Hayford's absence against Aduana amid exit reports

Sports News of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Assistant coach of Legon Cities Wahid Mohammed has disclosed that head coach Bashiru Hayford missed the win against Aduana stars due to sickness.



Goals from Man of the Match Jonas Attuquaye and Black Stars defender Joseph Adjei handed the Royals all three points on Sunday despite the absence of the gaffer.



"Aduana Stars are a good side. We respected them but managed to beat them on top of that. I am pleased with the performance from the boys. They showed good reaction and determined to fight for every ball. We just need to keep this up and keep fighting for points in all our games left" said Wahid Mohammed after the game.



With rumours spreading Bashiru Hayford is getting axed for Maxwell Konadu, there were questions over the former Ashantigold absence on Sunday.



But his deputy explained coach Hayford fell ill, dedicating the victory to the two time Ghana Premier League champion.



“Unfortunately, he is not feeling well today and I stand on behalf of the entire team to wish him a speedy recovery. We dedicate this win to him," said Mohammed.



Despite the victory, the mega-rich club are just six points adrift of relegation with eight matches remaining.



“We take it game by game. There’s still some more games to play and we keep fighting. I hope we survive," he concluded.