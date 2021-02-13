Sports News of Saturday, 13 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Legon Cities announce signing of forward Richmond Antwi

Striker Richmond Antwi

Legon Cities have announced the signing of striker Richmond Antwi in the ongoing transfer window.



Richmond Antwi joins the Royals on a three-year contract.



The 20-year-old forward had been unattached before joining the Royals as he did not extend his stay at Sudanese side Al-Merrikh SC.



He was the top scorer of the Sudanese Premier League in 2018/2019 where he netted 19 goals for Al Khartoum Al Watani.



Antwi joined Al-Merrikh halfway in the 2019/2020 season scoring 7 goals in 13 matches to helped them clinch the Sudan Premiership title.



Legon Cities sit 13th position on the Ghana Premier League table with 14 points after matchday 13.