Sports News of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Legon Cities announce sacking of head coach Goran Barjaktarevic

Coach Goran Barjaktarevic

Legon Cities FC have officially announced the dismissal of head coach Goran Barjaktarevic with immediate effect.



This follows after the club suffered a 3-0 humiliating defeat to regional rivals Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League last Friday.



The Bosnian trainer took over the club last term and went ahead to play 17 games competitively.



Barjaktarevic managed only three wins during this period.



Cities opened the 2020/2021 campaign with a 1-1 draw against Berekum Chelsea at home a fortnight ago.



The Royals made about 14 new signings during the transfer window including the capture of Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan.



A new coach will be announced in the coming days.



Cities have been linked with moves for Eleven Wonders coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu, former Hearts of Oak trainer Kim Grant and ex-Ghana international Ibrahim Tanko.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.