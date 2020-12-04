Sports News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Legon Cities FC will improve with hard work - Coach Bashir Hayford

Legon Cities FC squad

Legon Cities head coach, Bashir Hayford has said he is confident that his team will improve and do well in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League with hard work and determination.



Before his appointment, the club had drawn one and lost one in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghanaian top-flight league.



Now sitting 12th on the standings of the division, Coach Bashir Hayford has been brought in to help the team rock shoulders with the top teams.



At a press conference today, the experienced tactician said the team will be able to succeed if players and the technical team work together and show determination.



“No task is easy but it can be through hard work and determination. Together, we can do it. I believe in the team a lot,” coach Bashir Hayford noted.



He continued, “I have been with the team for a few days now and I have been able to analyze their strength and weakness, we will work on them together and hopefully improve going forward.”

