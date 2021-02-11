Sports News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Legon Cities FC snap up highly-rated Richmond Antwi

Richmond Antwi with an agent

Legon Cities FC have captured highly-rated forward Richmond Antwi in the ongoing Ghana Premier transfer window.



Antwi has joined the Accra Sports Stadium outfit on a three-year contract but waiting to make it official when the second round transfer window opens on February 12.



The 20-year-old had been unattached before joining the Royals as he did not extend his stay at Sudanese side Al-Merrikh SC.



He was top scorer of the Sudanese Premier League in 2018/2019 where he netted 19 goals for Al Khartoum Al Watani.



Antwi joined Al-Merrikh halfway in the 2019/2020 season scoring 7 goals in 13 matches to helped them clinch the Sudan Premiership title.



Legon Cities sit 13th position on the Ghana Premier League table with 14 points after matchday 13.