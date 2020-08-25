Sports News of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Legon Cities FC shows interest in Shafiu Mumuni

Black Stars B captain, Shafiu Mumuni

Legon Cities FC have expressed interest in signing former Ashanti Gold SC striker Shafiu Mumuni in the on-going transfer window.



Mumuni is currently without a club after parting ways with the Miners after failing to renew his contract.



The highly-rated striker has been linked with a move to several clubs including Asante Kotoko, Accra Hearts of Oak, Aduana Stars, and Legon Cities.



Though Asante Kotoko is reportedly leading the race to sign the Black Stars ‘B’ attacker, Legon Cities FC might snatch away the chance with their bumper offers.



It is believed that the management of Legon Cities FC has met the representatives of Shafiu Mumuni for a possible deal with details of the meeting yet to be disclosed.



Mumuni was crowned top scorer for the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations after scoring four goals for Black Stars B.

