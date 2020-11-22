Sports News of Sunday, 22 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Legon Cities FC set to sack coach Goran Barjaktarevic

Coach Goran Barjaktarevi?

Legon Cities FC are on the verge of sacking coach Goran Barjaktarevic after the team’s poor start to the ongoing Ghana Premier League.



The Royals have begun the campaign on a disappointing note, failing to win any of their opening two matches.



Legon Cities FC laboured to draw 1-1 with Berekum Chelsea in the first game of the season last week.



The nouveau-riche side failed to recover from that dour performance against the Blues as they were battered 3-0 by Great Olympics on Friday.



The team’s shaky start to the season has rang alarming bells amongst their management board.



According to a deep-throat source, the Bosnian gaffer has been informed that his days at the club are numbered.



Both parties are however yet to officially come to an agreement.



Barjaktarevic joined Legon Cities FC during 2019/20 truncated Ghana Premier League.



He has overseen 17 matches since his appointment 337 days ago, winning just 3, drawing 8 and losing 6.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.