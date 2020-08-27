Soccer News of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Legon Cities FC goalkeeper Fatawu Dauda opens up on first Black Stars call-up

Former Legon Cities FC captain Fatawu Dauda has opened up on how he got drafted into the Black Stars.



Dauda began his football career in 2004 with then Ghana Premier League club Okwawu United before earning a bigger deal to AshantiGold SC in 2006.



Now 35, Dauda was named in the top-flight Team of the Season following his exploits with the Miners a year later.



He was called up into Ghana's senior national team for the AFCON 2008 which was hosted by the West African giants.



The agile custodian has detailed how he was handed the opportunity to represent his nation.



"In 2007 I was the 3rd goalkeeper for Black Meteors but the Black Stars goalkeeper Sammy Adjei needed a training horse so I started training with them. I was very privileged to be training with the senior national team."



"I went back to Obuasi and my coaches told me I will be in the provisional list for the Black Stars. 2 months later, the provisional was published and I was shortlisted as part of the 5 goalkeepers. Some weeks later, Mr. Fianoo called me one night to submit my passport as the team was planning to go to Dubai. When we got to Dubai was when I realized I was part of the final squad. That is how I joined the Black Stars for CAN 2008," Fatawu revealed on Angel FM.





