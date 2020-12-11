Soccer News of Friday, 11 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Legon Cities FC defender Joseph Adjei fires Asante Kotoko ahead of Week 5 showdown

Legon Cities FC defender Joseph Adjei

Legon Cities FC defender Joseph Adjei has fired a warning shot to Asante Kotoko ahead of their Ghana Premier League Week 5 encounter on Friday.



The Royals are still searching for their first win in the ongoing campaign after four round of matches.



Coach Bashir Dauda’s men will have to overcome Asante Kotoko to end their unwanted run when the two sides meet at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.



Speaking ahead of the match, Adjei, who has been a stalwart for the club so far this season, warned the Porcupine Warriors to be prepared for a stiff battle.



“It is our mindset to keep a clean sheet against Kotoko. We lost against Olympics and it was very painful because everybody was talking about our poor defensive network in that game so this time we’re not joking at the back,” he said.



“We’re very confident going into the match because with the kind of defense and players we have, we can hold them boot to boot.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.