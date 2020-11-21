Sports News of Saturday, 21 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Legon Cities FC coach gives update on crocked record signing Asamoah Gyan

Legon Cities coach, Goran Barjaktarevic with Gyan

Head coach of Legon Cities FC, Goran Barjaktarevic has given an update on injured record signing Asamoah Gyan.



Gyan, 34, joined the nouveau-riche side in the biggest deal of the local transfer window after signing a one-year deal worth $250,000.



The former Sunderland hitman has not played competitive football since the beginning of the year when he returned to the country after sustaining an injury while playing for his former club North East United.



He missed the side’s opening day 1-1 stalemate against Berekum Chelsea.



The striker was again missing when the Royals were mauled 3-0 by Great Olympics on Friday.



Coach Barjaktarevic was quizzed about the update on his star forward during his post-match interview.



“Very soon, very soon. I don’t know the actual date but you will see him very soon.”



“He is close to return to the pitch.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.