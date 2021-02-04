Sports News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Legon Cities FC coach Bashir Hayford happy with draw against Karela United

Legon Cities new coach, Bashiru Hayford

The head coach for Legon Cities FC, coach Bashir Hayford says he is happy with the draw against Ghana Premier League leaders Karela United.



The capital-based club on Thursday afternoon hosted the side from Anyinase at the Accra Sports Stadium for a clash on matchday 12 in the ongoing league season.



At the end of a tough encounter against Karela United, Legon Cities FC managed to earn a draw to ensure they pick a point.



Speaking in his post-match interview, a delighted coach Bashir Hayford noted that the draw is a fair result.



“The game was tough honestly. We prepared very well for them. The draw was a true reflection of the game. I picked a lot of positives from this game,” the Legon Cities FC coach said.



Coach Bashir Hayford added, “Karela United came into this game very compact. I am sure they prepared well for us as we did too. It was a fair result. I thought we could have won though but we will put this behind us and look forward to the next game."



Up next for Legon Cities FC, the team will face Accra Hearts of Oak this weekend on matchday 12 of the Ghana Premier League season.