Soccer News of Saturday, 9 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Legon Cities Coach Bashiru Hayford ‘pleased’ with first win of the season

A player and some officials of Legon Cities

Head Coach of Legon Cities, Bashiru Hayford has expressed satisfaction from his side’s first win in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.



The Royals had to wait for the eight-game of the campaign to secure their first win after a 1-0 victory of WAFA in Accra on Friday night.



"If today we won, that means Legon Cities can win matches. I am very pleased with the victory. But we will quickly put this behind us and prepare for the next game. We need more points to climb up the table as soon as possible,” he said after the game.



Defender Joseph Adjei scored the only goal of the game after converting from the spot following a foul on youngster Mathew Anim Cudjoe.



Bashiru Hayford believes the victory will give the team the needed motivation going into games in the future.



"This will be a big booster for us going forward. Naturally, when you win games it motivates you to win the next, so I am confident that we will build on this victory,” said the two-time Ghana Premier League-winning coach.



Legon Cities next travel to Dormaa to play Aduana Stars on matchday 9 of the Ghana Premier League.

