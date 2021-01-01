Sports News of Friday, 1 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Legon Cities Coach Bashiru Hayford insists there is pressure on the club to deliver

Legon Cities coach, Bashiru Hayford

Legon Cities coach, Bashiru Hayford has admitted that there is pressure on his team to start winning games ahead of their trip to Dansoman to face Liberty Professionals on matchday 7 of the Ghana Premier League.



The mega-rich club finds themselves in a relegation battle after six games in the season, placing huge ‘pressure’ on the club that spent massively in the transfer window.



“Yes, the pressure is that our position on the league table is so bad for us and that is not where we want to be. We need to lift our game. We thought that in our last game, we will come out with the maximum points but it was unfortunate, Sunday is another opportunity for us to redeem ourselves, ” he told the club’s website.



“We have spoken to the boys and psyche them up to put the past behind them and focus on what’s to come. We may be down now but if we win games, we will rise, so this is not the end. We will take it one game at a time,” he added.



“Well, the boys themselves know the task that is ahead of us. Also, judging from the fact that our position on the log is very bad and so this will be a wake-up call for them."



“This week, we have worked very hard in training and we hope it will pay off. We know that Liberty Professionals are a tough side and they will come at us but we have prepared well for that task. We hope that the day will be for us."



Legon Cities have scored only two goals this season, both from the spot leaving the gaffer worried about the proficiency of his attackers.



“Yes, we are working on all of them since my arrival. I am trying to convert some midfielders into strikers and also give the midfielders the freedom to shoot from behind the strikers."



“We don’t want to rely on our strikers only for goals, so that will be the plan going forward. So far so good and I think they are picking up gradually. I hope that will score goals from open play and not that from penalties.”





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.