Sports News of Saturday, 6 February 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Legon Cities Coach Bashir Hayford happy with upturn in results

Legon Cities head coach Bashir Hayford is delighted with their upturn in results after their draw with league leaders Karela United on Matchday 12.



Despite their slow start to the season, the Royals have made significant improvements in recent weeks which has seen them lift themselves out of the relegation zone.



Cities registered back to back wins against AshantiGold and Inter Allies before holding Karela to a goalless draw in midweek.



“I am very happy with how the boys are gradually picking up. We have done a lot of work and that’s showing,” the gaffer said after the Karela United draw.



Coach Bashir Hayford continued, “I am very confident that before the first round ends and we start the second round, you’ll see a change in this team.”



Legon Cities will next face city-rivals Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.