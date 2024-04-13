Legendary Mohammed Polo questions Otto Addo's appointment as Black Stars coach

Sports News of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Ghana football icon Mohammed Polo has expressed his reservations about the appointment of Otto Addo as the current coach of the Black Stars, likening the decision to bringing in a "latter-day saint."



He believes that Kwesi Appiah, a former coach, was more deserving of the role.



Addo's return comes with a 34-month deal and the potential for an additional 24 months. He steps in following the dismissal of Chris Hughton after Ghana's disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



Polo, speaking to Citi Sports, voiced his disappointment at the sidelining of former players from the 1970s and 1980s and questioned the selection of the 43-year-old Addo.



He remarked, "I think the man himself who has been brought in is a latter-day saint."



Expressing his admiration for Appiah's past achievements, Polo lamented his exclusion from the coaching role.



"I feel sad but it’s an opportunity. We saw what Kwesi Appiah did, but for some reason, they had to sideline him," Polo said.



"I’m saying today that he’s the best coach that we have had in recent times. He’s still a coach but he’s outside coaching when we need a coach."



While acknowledging Addo's capabilities, Polo emphasized the need to explore other coaching options within the system before making external appointments.



"Now we are going to try somebody. We are giving Otto Addo a trial. I’m not saying he’s not good but don’t we have people in the system to give them trials?



"Certain things are happening in the system that are not helping us," he added.



Polo, a key figure in Ghana's football history, clinched the 1978 African Cup of Nations title and was named in the tournament's team of the year.



Otto Addo's coaching team includes Joseph Lauman, John Paintsil, and Fatawu Dauda.