Legendary Impact Award: Ghanaian sports personalities to be honored for philantropic works

Sports News of Thursday, 30 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A new award scheme that seeks to celebrate Ghanaian sports personalities for their charitable and benevolence has been launched in Accra.



Dubbed ‘The Legendary Impact Award”, the newly-instituted award scheme aims at recognizing sports personalities who go beyond their respective professions to impact lives positively.



Speaking at a media launch held on Thursday, 30 March 2023, the Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, Mark Addo commended some Ghanaian sports personalities who are known to have undertaken various philanthropic projects.



He held that through these acts of charity, the sporting personalities have contributed significantly to the development of society.



Mark Addo disclosed that the Legendary Impact Award was therefore instituted to honor these figures who have touched lives and continue to inspire others in the Ghanaian society.



He singled out late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu for eulogization but was quick to add that characters like Atsu ought to be celebrated before they depart the world.



Kudjoe Fianoo, a Board Member of the Awards and chairman of the Ghana League Club Association said cited the concept of the awards as the key factor behind his decision to serve as a member of the award's board.



According to him, the objective of the award is to encourage Ghanaian sports personalities to invest in projects that will improve the lots of Ghanaians.



“What really struck me about this award is the concept. It is not the usual on-the-field type of awards. This is completely for efforts off the field. This award is going to reward and encourage people to go beyond the field. If you have a footballer who decides to provide water for a community, he is not providing life but saving a life," he said.



The first edition of the award which is expected to be held in May, 2023 will see sports personalities being recognized in the areas of economy, human rights protection, education, sports development, and health.



Other categories include Sports Journalist of the Year, Inspirational Figure of the Year, Sports Organization or Company of the Year, and Humanitarian Ambassador of the Year.



The award scheme has Chief Alhaji Alhassan Andani as board chair, Kudjoe Fianoo, Dr Gifty Oware-Mensah, Ibrahim Sannie Daara, and Sheikh Tophic Sienu as board members.



