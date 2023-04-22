Leeroy Owusu scores as Willem II Tilburg record 4-0 victory over Top Oss

Sports News of Saturday, 22 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian defender Leeroy Owusu was on target for Willem II Tilburg in their 4-0 thrashing of Top Oss in round 33 of the Eerste Divisie on Friday night.



This was Owusu's second goal of the season in 34 appearances, having also contributed six assists.



The game started with Belgium forward Elton Kabangu scoring the opening goal just two minutes into the game, assisted by Jizz Hornkamp. Kabangu then turned provider 40 minutes later, assisting Willem II's second goal of the game.



The hosts went into half-time with a comfortable 2-0 lead. In the second half, Michael de Leeuw added a third goal for Willem II in the 65th minute. Owusu then wrapped up the scoring for the day with the fourth goal in the 80th minute, securing a massive 4-0 win for Willem II.



The victory sees Willem II move up to fourth place on the league log with 59 points from 33 games. The team will be hoping to continue their good form in the remaining matches of the season to secure a promotion spot to the Eredivisie.