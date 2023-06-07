Leeroy Owusu departs Willem II as contract expires

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Leeroy Owusu, the Dutch-born Ghanaian defender, has bid farewell to Eerste Divisie side Willem II as his contract with the club expired on June 30.



Owusu, who was born in Amsterdam to Ghanaian parents, concludes his three-year spell at the Dutch outfit after joining from De Graafschap in 2020.



During the just-concluded 2022/23 season, Owusu played a pivotal role for Willem II Tilburg in their pursuit of a return to the Dutch Eredivisie. However, their hopes were dashed after a defeat to VVV Venlo in the promotion playoffs.



Throughout the season, Owusu featured in 38 games for Willem II in the Dutch second tier, contributing two goals and six assists.



In a social media post, Owusu confirmed his departure from the club and expressed his confidence in Willem II's ability to reclaim a spot in the Dutch Eredivisie in the future.



Having amassed a total of 102 appearances for Willem II during his three-year tenure, Owusu leaves the club with two goals and 12 assists to his name.