Source: Ghana Soccernet

Leeroy Owusu & Kwasi Okyere Wriedt sidelined with injuries at Dutch side Willem II Tilburg

Striker, Kwasi Wriedt

Ghanaian duo Kwasi Wriedt and Leeroy Owusu have been ruled out for some weeks after sustaining injuries at Dutch club Willem II Tilburg.



The pair picked the injuries during the Tricolores pre-season friendly encounter against VVCS on Saturday.



Wriedt was left with a broken metatarsal bone in his left foot from the game.



Owusu meanwhile had to leave the field with a hamstring injury.



Research in the hospital has shown that neither player can take action in the short term.



Wriedt joined the Dutch top-flight club on a free transfer after ending his stay with German Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich this summer.



Owusu also moved to the Koning Willem II Stadion from De Graafschap this summer.



The 23-year old right-back joins the club on a three year deal.



The former Ajax Academy graduate and Excelsior man was in fine form for De Graafschap before the season was cancelled, scoring 3 and providing 5 assists in 29 appearances.



The duo could miss the side’s opening fixture of the Dutch top-flight on September 12.





