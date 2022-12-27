Leeds United urged to sign Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

English Premier League side Leeds United have been urged to sign Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku to help fix their leaky defence.



Leeds United's 2022/23 Premier League campaign has gotten off to a terrible start, with Jesse Marsch's side now sitting in 15th position in the standings after winning four, drawing three, and dropping seven of their first 14 games.



Leeds United have conceded 26 goals this season the joint fourth-worst record in the league.



The £5.7m-rated defender has been in outstanding form at the back throughout his 14 Ligue 1 appearances this season, helping his team keep one clean sheet and averaging 2.1 tackles, 1.9 interceptions, 3.7 clearances, and 5.9 duels won (with a success rate of 65%) per game.



With one goal, one assist, and one major opportunity created for his team, the £14,000 per week goalkeeper has also attracted the attention of spectators when playing offensively. He averages 6.0 long balls, 6.1 chipped passes, and 44.1 total passes per game, completing 44.1 of them with an 82% success rate.



Alexander Djiku was a member of the Black Stars team that finished bottom in Group H at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.