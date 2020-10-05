Sports News of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Leeds United chasing Chelsea left-back Baba Rahman

Premier League club Leeds United is chasing Black Stars defender Baba Rahman, Ghanasoccernet.com understands.



It is clear that the left-back will play no part in Chelsea's season and Leeds want to sign him.



Leeds are said to have contacted the player's representatives and Chelsea over deadline day move.



However, it is unclear whether it will be a permanent or loan deal. The Ghana international has two years remaining and has a market value of ?€2.4 million.



Rahman signed for Chelsea for a reported fee of ?€15 million but has failed to live up to the expectations.



He has spent the last three seasons on loan in Germany, France and Spain respectively.



He made 19 appearances for Chelsea in the first season but failed to impress and has since not been given the opportunity.



The club also does not rule out selling him this summer, with less than two years remaining on his current contract.

