Lee Addy urges Ghanaian clubs to invest in players

Lee Addy is a member of Ghana's 2010 World Cup squad

Former Ghana defender Lee Addy has urged Ghanaian clubs to invest in their teams in order to discourage players from moving outside to search for better contracts.



Lee Addy, who was part of the stranded Ghanaian players in Ethiopia , arrived in the country last Friday courtesy a govt/GFA intervention was sharing his view on how players will be willing to stay and play in the Ghana Premier League.



According to him, most Ghanaian players will love to move outside and play in other African countries because of the juicy contracts that await them.



He explained that the minimum for a player to earn playing in the Ethiopian League is $1000 which is equivalent to GHc 5,700 in a month, juxtaposing it with the meagre salaries paid by Ghanaian clubs.



“Our only motivation to stay and play in the league is if Ghanaian clubs are able to present us with good offers”, he told the media.



“I will urge all the big clubs in the country to invest in the players and they will gain in the long run. It will also help the league to be competitive. In Ethiopia, the FA has set a standard for players to be paid minimum of $1,000. Most players in Ghana will prefer to play in Ethiopia than in Ghana because of the salary.



“We hope the GFA can turn things around on this issue but it must start from now”, he added.



The former Berekum Chelsea player also thanked government, Ghana Football Association for their intervention after their plea to be repatriated back home.



“We are pleased with what the government and the GFA have done for us, in fact, we didn’t expect them to help us this way. I will advise any Ghanaian to visit the Ghana Embassy in any country they travel to and inform them of their arrival so should in case of any problem they can reach out to them”.



The Stranded Ghanaian players to have arrived in the country have begun a 14-day mandatory quarantine at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram as part of the COVID-19 safety protocols to prevent the importation and spread of the virus.

