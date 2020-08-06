Sports News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Lee Addy, Muntari Tagoe open to local club offers

Former Black Stars defender Lee Addy

Former Black Stars defender Lee Addy and former Medeama goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe have opened up about their future as footballers.



The duo in an interview with Thierry Nyann on TV3‘s Sports Station last Monday hinted their contracts have run out with their respective clubs in Ethiopia, adding they are open to a possible move to any Ghana Premier League club.



Lee Addy said he is weighing his options but is very much open for talks with GPL clubs that want his services.



“I am still playing and any team that comes to me that we should go into an agreement with and it is good then I think I will embrace it and play for them. If it is a local club or team from outside Ghana.”



He added: “Football is like a military or pastoral job, anywhere God directs you to go you have to go. So anyone who comes to me that I need you to come and help my club, I will be very glad to go and exhibit the great talent God has given to me.”



Addy, who featured for Ghana at the 2010 World Cup, said the opportunity to once again play domestic football is one he is ready to adjust to.



“This is my country and when you are playing in your country, it is a little bit easier because of the language and the culture but when you are playing outside it is very difficult. I have played all over the world and I know how it is especially Eastern Europe like Serbia, Croatia etc but if you are playing in your motherland and the contract is okay then you play to your very best and you excel.”



Meanwhile, Muntari Tagoe, who played for Medeama SC before leaving Ghana to join Jimma Aba Jifar in Ethiopia, has also indicated his desire to work with the club again should he be presented with the right contract.



“It is an agreement between two parties; they come to me and I go to them, we sit down and negotiate. Any Ghanaian player should not belittle himself because this is the work we do and you have to go all out for it and deliver for the club.



“Medeama is my home but it is going to depend on what is in the contract. If I am comfortable with it, I will deliver.”



Last month, a group of Ghanaian players led by Lee Addy in a video that went viral on social media, made a passionate appeal to the government to come to their aid after their Ethiopian club contracts were terminated due to suspension of football activities over Covid-19.



The group’s SOS call reached authorities who made arrangements for them to return to the country. They were subsequently placed in a 14-day mandatory quarantine.



Should Addy and Muntari find new clubs, they are going to feature in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season, which returns in October under a new format.

