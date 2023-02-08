Lebron James breaks NBA's all-time scoring record

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 February 2023

Los Angeles Lakers star, Lebron James beat Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 39-year record to become the player with the most points in NBA history.



James amassed 38 points in the Lakers' 133-130 defeat to Oklahoma City Thunder on February 8, 2023, taking his tally to 38,388 points.



The 38-year-old has now surpassed six-time NBA MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record of 38,387.



James clocked the record in 1,410 games fewer than Kareem's 1,560.



The ex-Maimi Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers superstar opened his armed in celebration after he hit a stepback jumper in the third quarter, scoring his 36th of point of the game and his 38,388th career points.



The shot made him the scoring king of the NBA and the fans at the Crypto.com Arena were supercharged as they all celebrated the legendary moment.



The game was paused for about 10 minutes to acknowledge the iconic moment alongside, Kareem, a Laker great, who was watching from the courtside.



“To be able to be in the presence of a legend as great as Kareem it means so much to me,” James said during the break before he thanked his family and friends.



“Everybody that’s ever been part of this run with me these last 20 years, I just want to say I thank you so much because I wouldn’t be me without all your help, all your passion, and all your sacrifices to help me get to this point.”



Lebron James has been in the trends as fans are celebrating the global star for his achievement.



