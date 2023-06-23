Leaving AS Roma did not affect me - Felix Afena-Gyan addresses struggle at Cremonese

Sports News of Friday, 23 June 2023

Black Stars forward, Felix Afena-Gyan, has refused to blame his struggle at UD Cremonese during the 2022/2023 season on his supposed rushed transfer from AS Roma.



The 2022 Golden Boy Award nominee feels that going through a difficult phase is one of life's many trials, and thus he will not blame it on the move he made last summer.



Speaking in an interview with Sports Obama on YouTube, he admitted that he had a 'very, very tough' season.



"It was a very tough season for me because I couldn't meet my target. How I planned to face the season, I couldn't get it that way so it was very tough for me.



Everyone has his goals for the season and mine was to be part of the top scores or get some number of goals but unfortunately, it couldn't happen so it was very very tough," he said.



When asked whether his transfer contributed to the struggles he answered: "I wouldn't say that(moving from Roma) but you know in life things happen like this so I guess it's one of them."



Many criticised Gyan's move to Cremonese, claiming that the striker was not ready for a fresh challenge, let alone joining a newly promoted team.



He joined Cremonese from Roma in the summer of 2022 for a fee of 6 million euros plus 3 million euros in add-ons.



He started only 8 starts out of the 23 matches he played in Serie A. He played a total of 27 matches in all competitions scoring two goals - both in Coppa Italia.



Cremonese finished last in the table and was relegated to Serie B as a result of the club's dismal season performance.



