Leave your wives and girlfriends at home and focus - Afriyie Ankrah tells Black Stars players ahead of WC

Former Sports Minister, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has advised Black Stars players not to travel with their wives and girlfriends for Qatar's 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Afriyie Ankrah argues that the players leaving their wives and girlfriends (WAGs) behind is the only way they could keep their focus on the tournament.



Speaking with GNA, he advised the players to show dedication and keep their heads to delivery in the short competition.



"The team must be focused and dedicated for the World Cup period. This is a tournament for just a few weeks. The players should leave their wives and girlfriends for those few weeks and focus on bringing glory to Ghana and themselves," Afriyie Ankrah told GNA.



"It is a privilege to don the national colours. The players should not think they are doing us a favour by representing Ghana."



The players are allowed to send their WAGs to the tournament. However, according to The Mirror, the WAGs have been given advice on dressing modestly.



"The traditional long garment worn by women in Arab countries that covers everything except the head, hands and feet," the mirror stated in their report.



Ghana is paired in Group H alongside South Korea, Portugal, and Uruguay.



The Black Stars will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea on November 28, and conclude against Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.



