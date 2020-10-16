Sports News of Friday, 16 October 2020

Leave Kotoko if you can't compete - Joe Carr tells Felix Annan

Asante Kotoko captain, Felix Annan

Asante Kotoko legend, Joe Carr has urged Felix Annan to look elsewhere if he is not ready to compete for a place in the club.



Felix Annan, who was the first-choice goalkeeper at the club has been relegated to the bench with the head coach of the side, Maxwell Konadu settling on Kwame Baah as the first-choice goalkeeper.



With the arrival of Razak Abalora at the club, Annan's hopes of returning to the post ahead of the season has been left in doubt.



"Kotoko is a big club, you must be prepared for competition. Felix should not have any funny thoughts about the new Goalkeeper Razak," Carr told Kumasi based Akoma FM.



"He must fight for his position or leave Kotoko. When I arrived at Kotoko Goalkeeper Ampe had to leave Kotoko after just a week. If he wants to leave, he should leave, he should not create any trouble for the team.



"As a captain, he failed the team when he decided to marry instead of leading his team to battle. He should not create disaffection for the management or the coach," he added.

