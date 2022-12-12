Learn from England star Bukayo Saka - Sammy Anim tells young footballers

Sports News of Monday, 12 December 2022

An Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association, Sammy Anim Addo has admonished young footballers to emulate the humility and spirituality of Arsenal and England star, Bukayo Saka.



Saka won the admiration of Sammy Anim Addo with his response to a question about his Christian faith during the 2022 World Cup.



Saka, in a pre-match presser, disclosed that he prays before every game and that gives him the confidence to excel on the football pitch.



"Yeah I've been continuing to do that out here. I read my Bible every night. For me, it's really important to have the presence of God in me all the time and it gives me more confidence to know that God's plan is perfect, so I can go on the pitch and know that God has my back.



"But the main thing for me is just keeping my faith. You know just having faith in God so I don't need to be nervous or worry about any outcomes because obviously, it's my first World Cup. You know I can start worrying about different things and different outcomes, but instead, I just choose to put my faith in God, “ Saka said.



In a social media post, Anim Addo who is the manager of legendary Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan beseeched Heaven for more blessings for the Arsenal winger.



Anim Addo urged Ghanaian footballers to take cues from Saka’s unalloyed faith in God and walk in the way of the Lord.



May God bless this young man @bukayosaka87 and his family because it’s clear that his belief in God and to invite the presence of the Holy Spirit has been planted in him from childhood wow. May he achieve greatness beyond his own imagination.



“And to my SONS those who are watching, those who are closer to me, those far from me, those who won’t listen to simple advice to stay away from social media and focus on playing and learning to play football but have become SOCIAL MEDIA footballers, the ball is in your court, your age mate playing at the HIGHEST LEVEL and also with high-performance demands daily spends time with God and reading of the Bible. You that you just signed a 2/4 contract, and all your time is spent on Instagram!



“May God open your eyes and forgive you and help you to change for your own good. Thank you once again @bukayosaka87, you are an inspiration and I pray my Sons will watch this and take your message as their guide to change for the better ⭐❤????????. To my SONS and all young footballers,” he tweeted.



Saka was one of England’s standout performers in the World Cup. Though The 3 Lions exited the tournament in the quarter-finals, many believe that a winger of Nigerian descent gave a good account of himself.



